Yemeni official congratulates 43rd Islamic Revolution anniv in Iran

In his message, Al-Mashat also congratulated the Iranian nation on the event, according to Yemeni TV channel of Almasirah.

Islamic Revolution is one of the important events of the 20th century, Al-Mashat said adding that the 1979 Revolution inspired all poor nations and kept their hope alive for fighting arrogant powers.

Islamic Revolution changed the US equation in the region and gave rise to a principled support for the Palestinian cause, he underlined.

Islamic Revolution also uncovered the danger posed by the US and Israel against the World of Islam, he stressed.

The 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was celebrated across the country on February 11, 1979.

