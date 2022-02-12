Pakistani political-religious figures celebrate anniversary of Islamic Revolution in Karachi

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami party in Sindh, along with other Pakistani figures congratulated Iranian Consul General in Karachi Hassan Nourian on the occasion as representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A large number of businessmen from Sindh province in southern Pakistan, including officials and members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and a group of Sunni and Shiite scholars, also attended the event.

Iranian Consul General in Karachi Nourian thanked the Governor of Sindh Province of Pakistan for issuing congratulatory message on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He praised the joint efforts of Iran and Pakistan to increase relations in all political, economic, cultural, and military sectors.

He added Iran and Pakistan have good relations and these relations should be strengthened, but these two countries also have serious enemies and should be wary of divisive conspiracies.

Nourian stressed the need to develop bilateral relations, especially between the provinces of the two countries in the political, economic, trade and educational sectors.

Last night, businessmen and traders in Sindh province celebrated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran by inviting the Iranian Consul General in Karachi and Iranian citizens residing in the province at the meeting hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Islamic countries.

Nasir Hayat Mago, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Pakistan Garment Manufacturers Association, Managing Director and Senior Managers of the Joint Venture, Chairman of the Pakistan National Housing Project and many economic and business activists were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iranian Consul General in Karachi Nourian said there is a great economic potential between the two countries adding the doors of the Iranian Consulate are always open to Karachi economic activists as the heart of Pakistan's economy.

The President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries, referring to the signing of a memorandum of understanding on clean trade between the Pakistani Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and competent Iranian officials, said opportunities to enhance bilateral economic ties should not be missed.

