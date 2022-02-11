Hakim: Iran’s Islamic Revolution turning-point in contemporary Islamic history

Hakim wrote in his message that the Islamic Revolution was a turning-point in the contemporary history of Islam.

While congratulating the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation, the Iraqi Shia cleric wished progress and stability for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“This (Islamic) revolution was an important turning-point in the contemporary history of Islam that changed many equations since that time till now and its more important privilege was that its founder took helm of its leadership,” Hakim added.

The leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement underscored that the peaceful, popular, and national characteristic of the Islamic Revolution and its full reliance in all its aspects on Iran’s Muslim nation and its support for the issues of the Islamic Ummah, specially the Palestinian cause were among other privileges of the Islamic Revolution.

