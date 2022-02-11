Feb 11, 2022, 5:16 PM
Georgia FM calls for strengthening ties with Iran

Baku, IRNA - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Georgia David Zalkaliani in a message to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, called for the development of relations with Iran in all areas.

Zalkaliani in a message on Friday congratulated Amirabdollahian on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Referring to the significant importance of Iran-Georgia mutual relations, he called for strengthening mutual cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

David Zalkaliani in his message wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Bahman 22 commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

