Vietnam congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution anniv.

Vuong Dinh Hue expressed hope that the traditional friendship and cooperation between Iran and Vietnam, especially between the Vietnam National Assembly (NA) and Iran’s Majlis (Parliament) will continue and lead to the expansion and development of the interests of the two nations.

He expressed hope that not only cooperation between the two states would benefit the people of the two states, but it would also bring peace and stability to the region and the world.

Bahman 22 in the Iranian calendar commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

