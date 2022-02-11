Iran, Turkmenistan enjoying golden ties: Envoy

Iran’s embassy in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, held a ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries simultaneous with the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution to commemorate friendship between Tehran and Ashgabat.

Gholam-Abbas Arbab-Khales (Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan) expressed gratitude to the Turkmen government for paving the ground to hold such cultural programs, saying that kindly presence of Turkmen audiences in such events indicates Turkmen government’s willingness to expand cooperation in cultural areas.

Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow emphasized the need for expansion of cultural collaborations, the envoy mentioned, noting that the cultural section of the Iranian embassy has tried to do its best in order to develop cultural cooperation; therefore, language training, introducing traditions, holding festivals and competitions are among the works underway to boost cultural ties.

As to holding Iran National Day inside the country and in all representative offices around the world, he pointed to a congratulatory message conveyed by Turkmenistan’s president to his Iranian counterpart, arguing that the interactions prove serious determination of high-ranking officials in both countries to deepen relationship.

Referring to Iran's independence following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the ambassador explained that in light of independence, nations can achieve progress based on their own national capabilities and civilization.

Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan Navid Rasouli, for his part, described Ashgabat-Tehran ties as broader than mere neighborliness, hoping that more joint cultural events can be organized in the new year.

On Wednesday, a photo exhibition was held on the sidelines of the ceremony to display scientific and technological advancements in Iran. Turkmen visitors welcomed the photo exhibition, which was held at cultural section of the Iranian embassy in Ashgabat.

1424**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish