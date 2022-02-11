Expert meetings in Vienna talks pursue removal of anti-Iran sanctions

Experts from the Iranian delegation as well as 4+1 including Russia, Germany, China, the UK and France plus the European Union participated in the meetings which took place in 34th day of the eighth round of talks.

Other meetings of this kind will continue to meet alongside other diplomatic discussions later on.

Talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions continued on Thursday, when negotiating teams held bilateral and multilateral diplomatic talks to pave the ground for reaching a good agreement; while the West has proposed no practical initiative to speed up the pace of negotiations.

The eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) carried on with consultations between Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the European Union’s representative in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora at Palais Coburg on Thursday.

Bagheri Kani also held talks with heads of delegations from three European countries (Britain, France and Germany).

Simultaneously, there were some sessions at expertise level in Vienna, where experts from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) discussed sanctions and nuclear issues.

On Wednesday, negotiating teams kicked off consultations on draft text in the morning, which lasted until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. This round of negotiations is one of the longest phases of the talks and most delegations agreed that the consultations have been moving forward in spite of some challenges.

