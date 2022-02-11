Pres. Raisi: Islamic Republic still loyal to its "No to West, No to East" motto

He made the remarks here on Friday while addressing a large congregation who gathered in Tehran Central Prayer Ground after rallies in celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran.

President Raisi underlined that the Islamic establishment of Iran unwaveringly adheres to the “No East, No West” motto, adding that the country will neither accept dominance nor lose independence.

Following the nationwide rallies of commemorating the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11, President Raisi addressed rally-goers in Tehran prior to Friday prayers, saying that all days and nights belong to the almighty God, but the reason behind naming Bahman 22 (February 11) as the Day of Allah is that the Islamic Revolution bore fruit thank to God’s grace.

Raisi emphasized that the Islamic Revolution have been successful because of God’s support, noting that all other countries asked the question how a nation, relying upon the God and self-confidence, could overthrow a government, which was supported by big powers, and set up an establishment under the name of religion and divine values.

The victory of the Islamic Revolution created a civilization in order to provide the contemporary human-beings with the opportunity to attain true happiness, he said.

The president noted that amid the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation established a new civilization under the name of religion in the face of claimant civilizations and global powers in order to promote justice, freedom and resistance against tyranny and cruelty, and that ruling out any kind of cruelty has been its most important slogan, which could not be outmoded.

The values of the Islamic establishment are stable forever, Raisi said, noting if people chanted “No East, No West” during the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the slogan is still dominant today.

The mottos of the Iranian nation reflect human nature; thus, people around the world welcome the slogans for freedom, morality, rationality, justice, independence, national pride, brotherhood and dismissing tyranny, the chief executive mentioned.

According to the president, the Islamic Revolution will last forever, because all people want to preserve the establishment.

He also called for getting acquainted with the precise elements of the Islamic Revolution, urging all pro-revolution people especially the young generation to research and elaborate the identity of the Islamic Revolution, which emerged to uproot a corrupt regime that was supported by dominant powers.

The Islamic Revolution has its roots in people’s support, because grassroots are those who formed it and they continue nurturing its path, he noted.

Raisi went on to say that the Islamic Revolution cannot accept corruption and oppression, and that the revolution has witnessed several phases and overcome different conspiracies by the enemies.

