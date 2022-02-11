Iranians incessantly backing Revolution’s ideals: Sunni scholar

Mawlawi Ghulam Haidar Farooqi, Friday prayers Imam in the city of Birjand, South Khorasan, told IRNA on Friday that the eye-catching rallies, which are being participated by people despite coronavirus pandemic, are thorn in the eyes of enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

February 11 rallies have been indicating dignity, power and unity of the Iranians people, he said, adding that the Iranian nation especially people of South Khorasan province have always displayed harmony and unity in defending the Islamic system.

This year’s participation in February 11 rallies disappoints the enemies more than ever, the Mawlawi argued, quoting Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as saying that the vast presence of people in the rallies is protecting the Islamic system’s honor and dignity.

Certain foes propagated that the Iranians do not support the Islamic Revolution and that they are disappointed with the system, but today’s vast presence of people in rallies in different cities foiled the enemies’ plots once more, he noted.

The Islamic Revolution has had abundant achievements in different medical, infrastructural, scientific, nuclear, military and welfare arenas, he said, arguing that the current situation of Iran is not comparable with the condition of the country prior to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Iranians residing in red zones attend motorcade rallies to commemorate the victory anniversary in order to observe health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of foreign correspondents and cameramen as well as over thousands members of domestic media outlets cover the February 11 rallies in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

