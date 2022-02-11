Tajikistan calls for expansion of all-out ties with Iran

In a message to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Rahmon congratulated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s president and people the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution from the Tajik president, government and people.

Expressing satisfaction from remarkable achievement following vast cooperation between the two countries, the Tajikistan president urged for expansion of mutual ties in different areas to protect both nations’ interests.

Iran and Tajikistan enjoy mutual understanding and confidence-building; so, continuation of efforts in this regard, including constant consultations at high-ranking level is of utmost significance, Rahmon noted.

The Tajik president went on to say that he is sure the existing capacities for development of Iran-Tajikistan relationship in all fields will be utilized properly because of joint determination and constructive efforts.

He prayed almighty God for health and success of his Iranian counterpart as well as peace, stability and progress of the Iranian nation, whom he described as the friends of Tajik people.

As the first county to establish an embassy in Dushanbe, Iran was one of the first states to extend diplomatic recognition of the newly independent Tajikistan in 1991. The Islamic Republic also provided diplomatic assistance and constructed new mosques in Tajikistan.

