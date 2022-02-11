Most of negotiating teams say talks proceeding despite some complications

Talks between heads of delegations of Iran, the European Union and three European countries were held in the Austrian capital on Thursday, February 10.

Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in continuation of his diplomatic talks in Vienna, met with his EU and European counterparts.

The eighth round of talks started December 27, 2021. This round of negotiations is considered as the longest of all previous ones.

These days, the participants [in the talks] are busy with completing the draft of the agreement and making decisions about certain important disputed issues.

Coincident with holding the Vienna talks, certain Western media are following a smear tactic to put pressure on the Iranian team.

Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make efforts to settle disagreements, resumed work on February 8 after a short break for consultation.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish