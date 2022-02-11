Values of Islamic Revolution always lead Iran foreign policy

Amirabdollahian made the remarks through a Twitter post this morning on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution.

“I was honored to accompany President Raisi in hosting foreign ambassadors in the 43rd anniversary of our nation's Islamic Revolution.

“Values of the revolution will continue to lead Iran's foreign policy.”

February 11, 1979, is day of victory of Islamic Revolution in Iran under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini - father of the Islamic Revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic.

