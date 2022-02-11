Feb 11, 2022, 9:00 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84647048
0 Persons

Tags

Values of Islamic Revolution always lead Iran foreign policy

Values of Islamic Revolution always lead Iran foreign policy

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution still set guidelines for country’s foreign policy.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks through a Twitter post this morning on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution.

“I was honored to accompany President Raisi in hosting foreign ambassadors in the 43rd anniversary of our nation's Islamic Revolution.

“Values of the revolution will continue to lead Iran's foreign policy.”

February 11, 1979, is day of victory of Islamic Revolution in Iran under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini - father of the Islamic Revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha