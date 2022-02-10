Feb 10, 2022, 7:51 PM
Iranian, Russian negotiating delegations hold talks in Vienna

Tehran, IRNA – Negotiating teams from Iran and Russia held talks in Vienna on Thursday as the eight round of talks between Iran and the five world powers – known as P4+1 – resumed in the Austrian city.

Earlier today, heads of negotiating delegations between Iran and European Union (EU)  met and held talks in Vienna.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the imposed sanctions on Iran continued in Vienna on Thursday between the country and the five world powers.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has reportedly arrived in Coburg Hotel where the talks are underway between the two sides.

Expert meetings between the representatives of Iran, P4+1 and the European Union has also begun on nuclear issues and the removal of the unlawful sanctions.

