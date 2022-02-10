Iran, EU delegations meet in Vienna

The eighth round of talks on the removal of the imposed sanctions on Iran continued in Vienna on Thursday between the country and the five world powers – known as P4+1.

Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has reportedly arrived in Coburg Hotel where the talks are underway between the two sides.

He is scheduled to have negotiations with his counterparts from other participating counties.

Expert meetings between the representatives of Iran, P4+1 and the European Union has also begun on nuclear issues and the removal of the unlawful sanctions.

