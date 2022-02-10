Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 10

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Nasrallah: Hezbollah declined US big money offer to betray Palestine

Hezbollah’s secretary general said the Lebanese resistance movement rejected an offer of financial support by the United States in exchange for turning its back on Palestine and ending confrontation with the occupying Israeli regime.

In an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language Al-Alam news network on Tuesday, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Americans tried to negotiate with Hezbollah many times over the past years, both before and after 2000, through various channels.

-- Army chief: Islamic Revolution challenged bipolar communism-liberalism system

The chief commander of Iran’s Army said the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution challenged the dominant global bipolar system of communism-liberalism and echoed throughout the world the promising message of freedom and independence of the Iranian nation, Muslim countries, and the underprivileged people.

Making the remarks in a Wednesday message on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi added that under the leadership of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and having the conscious support of the revolutionary people of the country, the Islamic Revolution shattered the fake grandeur of the U.S.-backed evil and tyrannical Pahlavi regime by relying on Islamic teachings, IRNA reported.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IRGC Unveils Strategic Khaybar Shekan Missile

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday announced the development of a surface-to-surface missile whose stated range would put the occupying regime of Israel and U.S. bases in the region within reach.

The IRGC’s Sepahnews website said the missile was named the Khaybar Shekan after a victorious battle fought by Prophet Muhammad (Peace upon Him). It refers to an ancient Jewish oasis called Khaybar in the Arabian Peninsula’s Hijaz region that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century.

-- President Raisi, Japanese PM Hold Phone Talks

President Ebrahim Raisi told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday that the U.S. government’s adherence to its predecessor’s failed policies is the main obstacle to the acceptable progress of Vienna negotiations.

Raisi touched on the magnificent and peaceful civilizations of Iran and Japan and their capacities for cooperation, saying they can take big steps towards strengthening bilateral relations.

He said regardless of the results of the ongoing talks in Vienna, Iran is ready to increase its relations with other states, including Japan, in the interests of both nations.

-- U.S. Senators Seek Vetting of Any Iran Deal

Thirty-three U.S. senators from the Republican Party have called on the administration of President Joe Biden to relay the terms of any new deal with Iran to Congress for approval. The group, led by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, warned the Biden administration on Monday that they would work to thwart the implementation of a new agreement with Iran if its terms were not approved by them. Cruz said the Republican senators would use “the full range of options and leverage available” to ensure any new accord with Iran adhered to U.S. laws and policy.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s security chief: U.S. not united to make political decisions about Vienna talks

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary said on Wednesday that the United States is not united in making a “political decision” to advance the ongoing negotiations in Vienna intended to lift sanctions on Iran by reviving the 2015 nuclear deal ditched by the Trump administration.

“Voices from the US government show that there is no coherence in the country to make political decisions in the direction of advancement in the #ViennaTalks. The US administration cannot pay for its internal disputes by violating #Iran's legal rights,” Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Wednesday.

-- Iran-UAE trade conference held in Dubai

Iran Trade Center in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted an Iran-UAE trade conference on Tuesday, chairman of the mentioned center announced.

According to Mohammad-Reza Talaei, over 120 Iranian companies along with 40 companies from UAE attended the mentioned conference, the portal of Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry Shata reported.

-- Iran, Finland stress joint cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto held talks in Tehran on Monday.

The two chief diplomats discussed bilateral relations. The two said the level of trade between the two countries is unsatisfactory.

The two countries' foreign ministers had met in late September 2021 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

