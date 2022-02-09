3rd round of negotiations on prosecuting Gen. Soleimani assassination ends in Baghdad

Gharibabadi said that the third round of negotiations between the joint committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack on Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani ended in Baghdad, Iraq, today.

The Iraqi side presented some of the documents requested by the Iranian side regarding this terrorist act, he added.

Pointing to the issuance of a joint statement by the judicial delegations of the two states at the end of the third round of talks, Gharibabadi noted that the two sides agreed on three issues during the meeting:

First, accelerate and continue mutual cooperation, including the exchange of additional documents and information, to advance judicial cases in the two states to ensure justice in this criminal act;

Second, emphasize on investigations completion of the two sides on the various aspects of this criminal act to bring each defendant to justice as quickly as possible;

Third, take all necessary measures to prosecute and punish all the factors involved, decision-makers, plotters, and executors of this criminal act by both sides.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

