Iran Supreme Leader appoints new advisor on Army affairs

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed Brigadier-General Amir Hatami as his advisor on Army affairs.

General Hatami used to serve as Minister of Defense in the cabinet of former President Hassan Rouhani.

