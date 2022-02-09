Iran Supreme Leader appoints new advisor on Army affairs

General Hatami used to serve as Minister of Defense in the cabinet of former President Hassan Rouhani.
Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday appointed Brigadier-General Amir Hatami as his advisor on Army affairs.
