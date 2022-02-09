The unveiling ceremony of Kheibar Shekan missile was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Commander of the Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The ceremony coincided with the nationwide celebrations to mark the 43rd anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The new strategic long-range missile, which uses solid fuel, is classified among the third generation of the IRGC missiles, and is unique in terms of weight and firing.

Kheibar Shekan missile's weight is reduced by one-third in comparison to similar ones and the time needed to launch it has been reduced by six times.

Iran unveils Kheibar Shekan missile with 1,450 KM range

The Kheibar Shekan missile also enjoys high maneuverability in face of anti-missile systems, and extreme agility and speed in hitting targets within a range of 1450 km are among other capabilities of this new strategic long-range missile.

This homegrown system, from idea to product, has been designed and built by scientists of the IRGC Air Force.

