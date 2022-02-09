Vienna talks at sensitive, complicated juncture: Analyst

Reza Sadr al-Hosseini, an expert in international affairs, told IRNA on Wednesday that a look at the trend of the Vienna talks in last two and a half months indicates that the West is not keen on allowing the Islamic Republic to enjoy achievements in line with its national interests.

Within previous rounds of talks, the Western powers embarked on vast political and propaganda campaign in order to pave the way for the United States to put pressure on the Iranian negotiating team or Iran's economy and market.

Definitely, the Westerners could not reach their goals as a result of proper preparedness by Iranian economic bodies, the expert said, adding that the Iranian delegation in Vienna has pursued Iran's national interests steadfastly; although, it is predicted that the Americans seek to affect next rounds of talks or even potential consensus.

Certain players have labored hard to portray a bad image of the process of negotiations, when negotiators from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) returned to their capitals for more consultations, in a bid to directly affect the Vienna talks, Sadr al-Hosseini warned, noting that one of such attempts was that some media and politicians claimed that the negotiations have come to standstill or that the talks will not bear any remarkable fruit.

Referring to recent US sanctions relief, the analyst cautioned that the exemptions are minor parts of legitimate demands of the Islamic Republic in line with lifting sanctions mentioned in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA); so, it seems that Washington wants to shock the market in the near future.

The US is willing to get in the way of the Vienna talks via media, diplomatic and economic sabotage, he said.

Therefore, the talks have reached a sensitive and complicated situation, and in fact the war of wills kicked off, Sadr al-Hosseini underlined, expressing hope that the Iranian negotiating team will go ahead with its rational stance in order to voice the Islamic Republic's demands in Vienna.

1424

Follow us on twitter@IrnaEnglish