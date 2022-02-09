Iran pioneer in stem cell technology: Researcher

Amir-Ali Hamidieh, physician, researcher and university professor, made the remarks in an interview with "Hamshahri" newspaper on Wednesday that the stem cell was still merely a scientific issue in Iran until eight years ago, but the country ranks first in terms of stem cell technology in the region.

Undermining mainstream media outlets' views on scientific grades of different countries, he stressed that advantages of science for people and their country is of utmost importance; thus, the issue of turning science into technology can help a nation to have a say in international market.

Elaborating that there are billions of cells in human body, but a few number of these cells are called stem cell, the researcher noted that the stem cells have two characteristics, including differentiating and self-renewal.

Research and development of stem cells in Iran kicked off from the end of Baath-imposed war on the Islamic Republic (1980-1988), he said, adding that Tehran University of Medical Sciences and Royan Institute spent time and efforts to develop Iranian know-how on stem cells.

Iran ranks 16 in the world in terms of generating medical science, but it would be better to ignore such ranks, he noted, saying that Iran's rank in stem cell is 13 globally, but it proceeded Turkey and the Zionist regime in 2017, becoming number one in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.

Annual turnover of knowledge-based companies increased significantly only five years after start of the job in Iran, Hamidieh said, noting that Iranians had to import stem cell equipment, but they are manufacturing most products related to this science and technology inside the country, and exporting their products to international markets.

