37th Fajr Intl' Music Festival starts in Tehran

Fajr International Music Festival is regarded as Iran's most prestigious musical event which was founded in 1986. The festival is affiliated with UNESCO and includes national and international competition sections.

During the 37th Fajr International Music Festival, 69 performances by 63 groups in the instrumental, regional, classical, international, orchestral, pop, fusion and women's music sections will be accomplished.

Also, Vahdat Hall, Roudaki Hall, Dehlavi Hall, Niavaran Cultural Center, Arasbaran Cultural Center and Milad Hall of the International Exhibition will host the 37th Fajr International Music Festival.

The 37th Fajr International Music Festival that started today (February 11) will host musicians from Italy, Germany, Afghanistan and Egypt.

The Italian Jazz artist Giovanni Guidi's will perform in the festival on Monday, February 14 at 6:30 PM in Tehran's Vahdat Hall.

In another performance in the International Section in The 37th Fajr International Music Festival, Mohammad Abu Zekri, a prominent Egyptian "Oud" player, will perform on Sunday, February 13 at the Niavaran Hall.

He is accompanied by percussionist Ersu Kazimov. The concert of these two artists will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 18:30 in Niavaran Hall. Nicolas van Poucke one of the most promising Dutch pianists

Also, Nicolas van Poucke one of the most promising Dutch pianists, will perform on at Niavaran Hall at 19:30 on February 13th.

Famous Afghan music artists consisting of seven Afghans known as "Qavali Najmoddin" including Javad Tabesh, Asef Habibi, Abdul Qader Azizi, Abdul Khaleq Azizi, Gholam Sakhi Rasouli, Houshang Javid and Nematollah Hosseinzadeh will play in Arasbaran Cultural Center on Friday, February 11th , at 6:30 p.m.

