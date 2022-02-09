Iran and Finland underline necessity of fighting terrorism

During the meeting which was held here in Tehran, both sides stressed developing legal and judicial cooperation.

Gharibabadi, who also heads the Judiciary's Office for Human Rights, elaborated on Iran’s human rights and judicial diplomacy policies and expressed Tehran's readiness to negotiate with Finland on human rights and legal and judicial cooperation.

He slammed the political approach adopted by some countries with regard to human rights and the double standards in this regard.

He hoped for Finland to adopt a professional and independent approach during its membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Meanwhile, From-Emmesberger appreciated Iran’s support for Finland membership in the UNHRC.

She also welcomed developing expert legal and judicial talks and exchanging experiences with Iran in this field.

Both sides emphasized fighting terrorism which threatens human rights in the world and supporting rights of the vulnerable groups like women, children and disabled people.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish