Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 9

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Raeisi: Independent states can neutralize sanctions by meeting each other’s needs

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said independent states can thwart threats by the world’s hegemonic powers and neutralize their sanctions, thus making them futile, by improving the level of their bilateral ties and meeting each other’s needs.

Making the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Cuba’s new ambassador to Iran, Alberto Gonzalez Casals, to receive his credentials, Raeisi also underlined the importance of developing and deepening relations between Tehran and Havana.

-- Iran FM says lifting sanctions on key figures among main pivots of Vienna talks: MP

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has stressed that among the main pivots of the Vienna talks on the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal is removing U.S. sanctions on the country’s key figures, said an MP.

Making the remarks in comments about a Tuesday session of the Iranian ‎Parliament held behind closed doors, Nezameddin Mousavi, the ‎spokesman of the legislative body’s Presiding Board, said the foreign ‎minister also noted that the United States has imposed sanctions on legal ‎and natural Iranian persons in different periods.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 13 Iranian Wrestlers to Compete in Yasar Dogu Cup

The Iranian national freestyle wrestling team will dispatch 13 wrestlers to the Turkish Yasar Dogu Cup. The international Yasar Dogu Cup is scheduled to be held in Istanbul on February 25-27, which is the first ranking step for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Ali Azimi at 57kg, Muhammad-Bagher Yakhkashi and Saeed Anvari at 61kg, Morteza Ghyasi and Rahman Rahimpour at 65kg, Amir-Muhammad Yazdani and Aki-Akbar Fazli at 70kg, Muhammad-Sadegh Firouzpour at 74kg, Ali Savadkuhi at 79kg, Mojtaba Asghari and Ali Mansouri at 86kg, Ahmad Bazri at 92kg and Muhammad-Hussein Muhammadian at 97kg are forming the Iranian freestyle team in the competition.

-- Iranian Cinema Duo Big Success Once Again

Houtan Shakiba and Elnaz Shakerdoust, duo of Iranian cinema, once again are on Fajr Film Festival screen, this time with ‘Private Meeting’.

The two stars of the cinema, who have already played as on screen married couple in Ida Panahandeh’s ‘Ti Ti’ and Narges Abyar’s ‘When the Moon Was Full’ are currently attending at the 40th Fajr Film Festival with ‘Private Meeting’, a debut feature by Omid Shams.

According to the media, this film is among the few works that have succeeded to grab the attention of the audience as well as that of the critics.

-- Iran Atop in Production of Nuclear Medicine in Region

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that the country is standing atop other regional states in the production of radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine, and stressed ineffectiveness of the U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. sanctions against Iran and its peaceful nuclear program show Washington’s imprudence and weakness in foreign policy, Eslami said, lauding the Iranian scientists and their efforts for the development of Iran in a note posted on social media on Monday.

He referred to the AEOI’s activities in the production of radiopharmaceuticals, and said, “One of the most important parts of the industry is the production of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.”

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Sports minister Sajadi hails potential of Iranian women athletes

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hamid Sajadi praised Atefeh Ahmadi as the Iran’s youngest ever woman skier in Winter Olympics and also said they pay special attention to women in the country.

Ahmadi will represent Iran in the Alpine skiing in Beijing. Sajadi lauded the woman, saying the sports officials are well aware of the potential of the Iranian female athletes.

-- Annual petchem export expected to hit $14b by late March

The value of Iran’s annual petrochemical export is expected to reach $14 billion in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20), the managing director of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) announced on Tuesday.

Making the remarks in a press conference on the sidelines of Iran’s 15th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST), Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said that the production by 68 petrochemical complexes active in the country is expected to hit 65 million tons by the yearend, of which 30 million tons is more than the domestic need and will be exported to the global markets.

-- ISC lists 58 Iranian institutions among top Islamic universities

A total of 58 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

