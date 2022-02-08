AEOI chief: Iran atomic scientists break US monopoly, indigenize electron accelerators

"A while ago I wrote about the important role of electron accelerators in this Instagram page and pointed to inspiring research and activities of nuclear scientists in this field," Eslami wrote on his Instagram page.

"I am very happy that the US monopoly on production of electron accelerators was broken by the Iranian scientists and the brave Iranian youth once again brought another honor for the dear Iran," he added.

The US was previously the only country that could produce the electron accelerators.

Eslami pointed out that the electron accelerators have been fully indigenized by Iranian experts and are on the way to the industrial stage.

