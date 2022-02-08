3rd round of negotiations on pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination kicks off in Baghdad

Iraq's supreme judicial council issued a statement saying that the third round of negotiations between the joint committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack on Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was held in Baghdad on Tuesday.

It added that the meeting was held to review the latest investigative measures taken in the case of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani along with eight other companions and exchange of documents between the investigative agencies of the two states.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

