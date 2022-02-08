Iran Pres: Independent states can foil sanctions via boost in level of relations

Preisdent Raisi made the remarks in a meeting while receiving credentials of the new Cuban Ambassador to Tehran Alberto González Casals.

In the meeting, the president said anti-imperialism and anti-oppression stance of Iran and Cuba has let them be closer.

The president went on to say that the two nations should boost bilateral relations in cultural, trade and economic fields.

Islamic Republic of Iran has strategic relations with all countries which are in front line against the dominating powers, President Raisi noted.

Referring to the principles of revolutions and liberation movements in different parts of the world, Raisi said, "We have learned from Imam Khomeini to support the resistance of nations against injustice and oppression, and based on this, improving relations with nations that fight against domination-seekers is one of the definitive policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran".

After submitting his credential, the Cuban ambassador described Havana-Tehran ties as strong and brotherly, and called for developing the current level of economic cooperation.

