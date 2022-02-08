Iran FM calls for admin-parliament coop to nullify sanctions

Ahmad Alireza Beigi, lawmaker representing Tabriz, Azarshahr and Oskoo, said in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, voicing his take on a recent closed session of some parliament members with Amirabdollahian.

Alireza Beigi quoted the FM on the Vienna talks to lift anti-Iran sanctions and revive the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that the Islamic Republic seeks to attain profits of the nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to Amirabdollahian, the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, Austria, pursues to reach a good agreement to lift sanctions, but the American and European parties seek declining Iran's nuclear capabilities, the legislator noted.

The minister also underlined that the Islamic Republic is after conducting honorable negotiations to achieve good consensus in line with the JCPOA regardless of the point if the nuclear deal is proper or improper, the MP said.

He quoted the FM as saying that the Islamic Republic has paid the cost of implementing the nuclear agreement; thus, attaining economic profits of the deal is the least demand; so, Iran will not accept a consensus less than the JCPOA.

Amirabdollahian said in the Parliament meeting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dispatches negotiating team to pursue removal of sanctions, but the issue of nullifying embargo is a strategic task on the shoulders of both the administration and the parliament; so, they should take responsibility and do serious measures to implement resistance economy plan, Alireza Beigi noted.

According to the top diplomat, the United States is determined to maintain the framework of their sanctions policy in order to utilize it whenever they decide; thus, the Iranian administration and parliament should continue cooperation to foil the embargo, he added.

The FM further argued that the Iranian negotiating team seeks to get assurances from the West especially the US to guarantee compliance with a potential agreement in Vienna, the lawmaker said.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that Iran's economy should not be dependent upon the results of the Vienna talks; although, free oil sale and access to the revenue seems to be a decisive issue for the country, Alireza Beigi went on to say.

Aside from the speculations on the JCPOA, the Iranian negotiating team pursues implementation of the nuclear deal to pave the ground for connecting Iran's banking system with other countries', the MP concluded.

