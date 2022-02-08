Iranian Red Crescent Society, hub of friendship for ECO members

ECO is proud of the technical and scientific achievements of the Iranian Red Crescent, Bakhti said in a meeting with the IRCS advisor Shahrokh Ramin, according to the Tuesday report of the Tehran-based ECO Cultural Institute.

In the meeting, the ECO official highlighted considerable cultural and historical commonalities among the ECO members.

He further called for creating an opportunity for making use of Iranian Red Crescent’s medical achievements and its related experiences.

For his part, the Iranian official voiced his organization's readiness to develop all-out cooperation with the ECO member countries.

Medical issue is among the effective ways which can enhance friendship among nations, Ramin noted.

To consolidate cultural affinities and spiritual and fraternal ties that bind the people of the Member States through social and cultural channels of thought and action, this is the objective of revival of cultural institute according to ECO website.

ECO member states include Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

