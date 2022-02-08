13 Iranian wrestlers to compete in Yasar Dogu Cup

The international Yasar Dogu Cup is scheduled to be held in Istanbul on February 25-27, which is the first ranking step for the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Ali Azimi at 57kg, Mohammad-Bagher Yakhkashi and Saeed Anvari at 61kg, Morteza Ghyasi and Rahman Rahimpour at 65kg, Amir-Mohammad Yazdani and Aki-Akbar Fazli at 70kg, Mohammad-Sadegh Firouzpour at 74kg, Ali Savadkuhi at 79kg, Mojtaba Asghari and Ali Mansouri at 86kg, Ahmad Bazri at 92kg and Mohammad-Hosseing Mohammadian at 97kg are forming the Iranian freestyle team in the competition.

Pezhman Dorostkar, head coach, Abazar Eslami, coach, and Babak Amjadi referee will accompany the Iranian wrestling team in the event.

The United World Wrestling has selected Africa and Asia to host ranking contests ahead of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

The first ranking tournament of the Yaşar Doğu Cup is going to be held in Turkey's Istanbul city on February 24-27.

The second ranking event is planned to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on June 2-5.

Italy's Matteo Pellicone will host the third ranking tournament on June 22-26.

The last ranking competition will be held in African country of Tunisia on July 14-17.

