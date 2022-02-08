US should give Iran assurances on lifting sanctions: Analyst

Hossein Kanani-Moghaddam, an expert in West Asia affairs, told IRNA on Tuesday that as long as the US-imposed cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation are still effective, the Islamic Republic will not agree upon any consensus.

As to the Zionist regime's sabotage in the way of reaching an agreement in the talks in Vienna, Austria, the analyst said that the regime along with certain allies sought to get in the way of the Vienna talks with the aim of questioning Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

The Zionist regime always tries to push the negotiations toward a path that Iran cannot attain its legitimate rights and maximum pressures on Iranians remain, he argued.

Urging the West to accept Iranians' legitimate demands in order to pave the way for reaching an agreement to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Kanani-Moghaddam said that the Islamic Republic has constantly declared that it seeks a reliable and sustainable consensus; thus, the Western officials particularly the Americans should make political decision and avoid the Zionists' lobbies to pursue their agenda.

Iran and other states insist on the demand that the US should guarantee that Washington will not violate the JCPOA, and that Tehran can easily attain economic profits of the Vienna talks, the pundit underlined.

The Islamic Republic has proved its good faith; so, it is the Western authorities' turn to adopt political decisions and lift illegal anti-Iran sanctions to show their goodwill, he noted.

As to informing regional states by Iran, the expert said that the more the regional countries share the same idea in this respect, the less obstacles would emerge in the way, indicating that the Islamic Republic is stepping in the right path.

So far the West has done nothing tangible to lift anti-Iran sanctions; therefore, Iran will not accept any consensus as long as the US refuses to make serious action concerning removal of embargo, the international relations specialist warned.

