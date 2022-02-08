Unilateral sanctions on Iran, crime against humanity

Those countries which impose sanctions should not go unpunished, the ambassador said at the United Nations session in New York on Tuesday.

Such aggressive and unilateral measures are blatant violation of the international rights, he added.

He went on to say that all sanctions, whether unilateral or multilateral, have negative impacts on the ordinary people and affect the poor, the old, children and women improperly.

During the pandemics like the present COVID-19, sanctions put lives and health of the [ordinary] people more than others in danger, Takht Ravanchi stressed.

The envoy further regretted that the UN Security Council’s authorities have repeatedly been manipulated by certain countries which seek to serve their own illegitimate political interests by putting maximum pressure on the developing states.

Such behavior is both a clear violation of the UN Charter and the international rights and also a sign of disrespect to Security Council’s power and authority, Takht Ravanchi noted.

For several decades now, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been subject of toughest US economic sanctions unprecedented in history, the ambassador said, adding that such illegitimate measures have directly affected the vulnerable people including children, patients and the old in Iran.

Illegitimacy of those inhuman measures has also been reported by the UN special rapporteur who says that the human rights of the civilians should not be used as a tool for putting political pressure on a country.

