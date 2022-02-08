FM: West should make serious, effective decision on lifting sanctions

In a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Amirabdollahian appreciated the Chinese government’s supportive stances in Vienna Talks on lifting sanctions against Iran.

He elaborated on Iran's policies and emphasized that the West should act according to realities in this regard.

Meanwhile, Yi lauded Iran’s participation in the 'Olympic Games Beijing 2022’ and hoped Iranian athletes will attain good results.

Stressing that the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal has inflicted damages on Iran and breached its legitimate rights, he said China will support Iran in Vienna Talks by backing its logical demands and offering corrective suggestions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yi hailed holding the second round of Afghanistan neighbors’ meeting in Tehran, saying the third round of the event will be held in China by the end of the next month.

He also invited Amirabdollahian to attend the event.

