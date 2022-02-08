Mehdi Fazaeli in interview with Iran Daily: Future of revolution is bright

“The revolution has been successful in realizing independence, freedom, and democracy,” said Fazaeli, a well-known media expert, in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily. He is optimistic about making amends for some shortfalls. If people are patient, the future will be very bright.



The Islamic Revolution of Iran prevailed in the middle of the division of the world into Eastern and Western blocs of power. What message did Iranians send to the world through their revolution? What was the main point of the Islamic Revolution, politically?

During the period that the Islamic Revolution prevailed, the world was divided into an Eastern and a Western bloc. Even though some countries were known to be ‘non-aligned’, they were not very influential in international relations. The world was divided into two poles: The capitalist pole, led by the West and the United States, and the Marxist pole, led by the Soviet Union. While these two blocs had many fundamental disagreements and competitions with each other, they saw eye to eye on one thing: Fighting against religion.

Of course, the Marxist movement was much sterner and considered religion to be “the opium of the people”. The liberal movement believed that religion should not be present in the political sphere, but rather it should be restricted to private life.

Under these circumstances, a revolution formed and prevailed in Iran that was centered around religion, led by Imam Khomeini, who was a marja’ [a source of guidance and imitation, the highest level of Shia authority].

The Islamic Revolution rendered both Marxist and liberal ideas null and void, especially since this revolution occurred in a strategically located land. If this revolution had taken place in a less remarkable country, it may have not been as influential as it is today.

Iran has a distinguished history as “the cradle of civilization”, as well as an exceptional geographical location, at the crossroads of East and West, with an abundance of oil and gas that are important to the West All of these combined have helped boost the significance and influence of the Islamic Revolution in the world. So, we can claim that the international system has been remodeled by the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, and as time has progressed, these changes are starting to manifest more and more.



Some might argue that the Islamic Revolution didn’t have any economic goals, since it was centered on religion. The revolution, however, seems to have had many goals and ideals, including economic ones. Do you consider the revolution to be successful in realizing this subset of goals?

The Islamic Revolution had some goals and ideals that were clearly conveyed in the slogans chanted by the people. If we were to recall these slogans, we would discover that economic issues were indeed among them, albeit they were not as prominent as other slogans. But this does not mean that the revolution basically had no plans for the economy and welfare of society. Nevertheless, it would be incorrect to claim that the people’s welfare must be fulfilled at any price, or that it is incompatible with the other goals of the revolution. In truth, the goals of the revolution should be considered and realized in proportion.

Some goals of the revolution have been realized, some remain unrealized, and others are barely realized. Of course, the past 10 years have been a failure in the management of the country, because the former administration was not efficient, while the enemies imposed serious sanctions on Iran. Therefore, the Islamic Revolution’s track record should not be judged on the past decade and, thus, evaluated as inefficient.

The most important slogan of the Islamic Revolution was “Independence, Freedom, the Islamic Republic”. In terms of achieving independence, we can certainly say that we have been 100 percent successful. No one can claim that Iran is dependent on other countries in its decision-making and political affairs. Indeed, Iran evaluates global equations and international relations, and is not unresponsive to them, but decisions are surely made within the country, without reliance on some “boss” abroad.





Does independence mean isolation and not having relations with other countries?

No, independence does not mean isolation. Both Imam Khomeini and the Leader have stressed multiple times that we may have relations with every legitimate country, while maintaining our independence.

‘Freedom’ was another part of that important slogan of the revolution, which, although it has not been 100 percent realized, we have been successful in providing freedom to a great extent.

Our freedom today is incomparable to the level of freedom we had under the former regime. Even if we were to compare our freedom with some countries that claim to be democratic, the level of freedom in the Islamic Republic is acceptable. Nevertheless, I believe that we have some shortcomings in issues relating to freedom, both theoretically and practically, and we have to do more. We have had vicissitudes but, overall, the state of freedom in Iran is acceptable.

‘The Islamic Republic’ or, in other words, “religion-based rule of the will of the people”, was another aspect of the slogan from the revolution that we can evaluate as highly realized.

Of course, some of our institutions, which are related to democracy and elections including the Council of Guardians (recently renamed Constitutional Council), the Ministry of the Interior, and political parties have room for improvement so that a better democratic system could be materialized.

Another ideal or goal of the revolution was ‘justice’. Some people narrow down ‘justice’ to economic justice and combating corruption. But justice encompasses a wider scope, which includes economic, judicial, health, and social justice. Although we have had some decent successes in various aspects of justice, just like other goals of the revolution, we still have shortcomings as well. However, the justice that the people expected from the revolution has not been fulfilled; we have had some backtracking at some points, which must be compensated.



The Islamic Republic of Iran has also managed to achieve astonishing results in scientific areas. How do they fit the goals of the revolution?

Scientific developments were among the successes that were not discussed in the early stages of the revolution; it was not among the patently expressed goals of the revolution. However, in the last two decades, more attention has been paid to developing science, and fine achievements have been made. Now, we have some things to say in the region about scientific development, and the country has entered into areas that no one had imagined, including aerospace, biotechnology, nuclear science, defense technology, medical sciences, etc. In some cases, we are among the top five countries of the world, and in others, the top seven.

When we talk about the achievements of the Islamic Revolution, we have to consider that the Islamic Republic is a new form of government, with no precedent in the world. Therefore, it has experienced much that is new on its path forward. For instance, in the early stages of the revolution, our managers had no managing experience, so we have learned by trial and error. All in all, we have had good accomplishments.



You mentioned that we haven’t been successful in realizing the revolution’s goals in some areas. These areas seem mostly related to economic affairs and the daily lives of the people. If we were to make a move to compensate for our shortcomings, what move should that be? Do we have the power to make a leap?

Considering that we have had four decades of experience, we can continue on our path with greater speed and better efficiency. We can predict a much brighter future for Iran compared to the time the revolution prevailed. The truth is that before the victory of the revolution, the revolutionaries and many of us didn’t have a clear view of the future of the revolution, and didn’t know what was going to happen. We wanted the monarchy to be destroyed, but it was not clear what was to replace it.

Imam Khomeini enlightened us on this, and put the concept of ‘the Islamic Republic’ in front of the people’s eyes. After the revolution, the concept of an Islamic Republic was not very clear for a while, either, because it was not a tested idea. Gradually, however, the pieces of the puzzle of this new political form came together and, now, the Islamic Republic is a prominent model of governance.

To make a leap in order to compensate for our shortcomings, we have various capabilities, one of which is our experience over the last 43 years. Furthermore, some changes are occurring in the world, as a result of which new conditions have been created, partly due to the role the Islamic Revolution played, for example, in the decline of the United States’ power in the international system. Many changes that have taken place in the region were also influenced by our revolution.

All of these demonstrate that if the people accompany the revolution and show patience, just as they have shown in the past, the path ahead for solving problems and becoming stronger would be smoother. Of course, the choices people make in elections is of great importance. The people and the officials should be careful about not repeating what we experienced in recent years, which did not end well. Paying attention to this will surely help us in creating a better Iran.



Do you think that the new political conditions in Iran, especially the incumbent administration, will allow the possibility of speeding our development?

The conditions of all three branches of government in Iran are now different from before. Of course, I do not accept what some people call ‘uniformity’ between the three branches; instead, I prefer the terms ‘moving in the same direction’ and ‘harmony’, which have already happened. This is a rare opportunity that can lead to synergy between various institutions. The synergy has been kicked off, but it’s not enough.

The current administration plays the most important role and has the greatest contribution to make in this regard. It must speed up its activities. We are observing a turtle’s pace in filling official positions. This implies that the head of the administration has changed, whereas the body of the administration has not changed much. Perhaps 30 percent of the managers have changed. I don’t want to say that all managers should be changed, but managers should move in the same direction as the administration, and believe in the administration’s plans and approaches. If some managers are to stay in their positions with all of their previous ideas and plans, they can pose obstacles on the path of the government.

President Raeisi’s administration has had a good start, but to implement its plans properly, it must speed up the affairs and enhance its power of decision-making in order to answer the people’s demands — which have been accumulated from previous years.

Overall, I’m optimistic that very important things are going to happen in the current term of this administration.

