Iran's top nuclear negotiator off to Vienna to resume talks

This morning, Bagheri Kani is scheduled to hold talks with the chairman of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Enrique Mora.

Vienna talks, which started November 29, 2021 to work on a text and make effort to settle disagreements, will resume work today after a short pause for consultation.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) will hold talks in Vienna to discuss removal of sanctions and revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a related development, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Iran is waiting to witness practical change in the US and European behavior.

Elsewhere, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian noted the same day that the talks will definitely proceed only with expert opinions and in line with national interests.

