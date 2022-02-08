Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 8

*** IRAN DAILY

-- President inaugurates hundreds of rural water, electricity supply projects

Hundreds of rural water and electricity supply projects were inaugurated in the presence of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Monday morning at the Ministry of Energy via video conference.

During the ceremony, the operation of portable solar generators, which have been delivered to 10,000 nomadic families, also began.

Raeisi officially inaugurated water supply projects to 480 villages, and electricity supply projects to 211 villages. The president also ordered the start of the executive operation of the “Jihad of Water Supply” to 10,000 villages.

-- 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition started on Monday with the participation of 430 domestic and foreign companies in the four groups of raw materials, machinery, manufactured and semi-manufactured goods, and technical and engineering services.

The exhibition opened on Monday morning in the presence of Iranian oil Minister Javad Owji, Iranian members of Parliament, ambassadors and deputy oil ministers, and the owners and industrialists of the petrochemical industry at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

-- First Monabat Museum of Iran inaugurated in Kermanshah

The first Monabat Museum of Iran was inaugurated in Kermanshah, western province of Kermanshah, on Sunday. Monabat (Iranian wood carving) is a branch of wood industry that is considered as an artistic technique.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony, Jabbar Gohari, the head of the provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization said that the Museums and Historical Moveable Properties Department of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry issued the permission for the establishment of the museum thanks to the efforts undertaken by the private sector.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iraq, Iran Panels to Meet on Gen. Soleimani

A joint Iranian and Iraqi committee will meet in Baghdad Tuesday to pursue the case of the U.S. assassination of top anti-terror commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and his companion, an official said.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, said the new round of negotiations will continue for two days in the Iraqi capital. Lt. General Soleimani, the former commander the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force, was martyred together with his companions in a US drone strike that targeted Baghdad in January 2020. The attack came while General Soleimani was paying an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

-- Oman-Iran Trade Exchange to Rise to $1.2bn

Chairman of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce Mohsen Zarrabi on Monday said that the trade value exchanged between Iran and Oman will reach $1.2 billion before the termination of the current year in 1400.

Zarrabi put the trade value exchanged between Iran and Oman in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21, 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022) at $1 billion, expandable to $1.2 billion by the yearend.

-- Iran Plans to Increase Petrochemical Production to 200mn Tons

Head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran plans to boost capacity of petrochemical production to 200 million tons per annum by the end of the Eighth National Development Plan.

Speaking on the sidelines of opening ceremony of the 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition, Shah-Mirzaei said that Iranian petrochemical industry could only produce 1.5 million tons of products in 1979, but the production capacity in this sector increased to over 90 million tons per year.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Foreign Ministry: Agreement can be reached if Washington makes political decision

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that the Islamic Republic correctly insists on obtaining assurances from the United States to honor its commitments in the future once the 2015 nuclear deal is restored.

“Iran and the P4+1 rightly insist that the United States must provide the necessary guarantees to fulfill its obligations in the future. We cannot have the United States once again mock the international community by not fulfilling its obligations and use the mechanisms inside the JCPOA to the detriment of the JCPOA, and the companies that want to cooperate and trade with Iran be threatened by the United States,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told his weekly press briefing.

-- “Deadly Days in History” from “Horrible Histories” comes to Iranian bookstores

A Persian translation of “Deadly Days in History” from Terry Deary’s series “Horrible Histories” has come into Iranian bookstores. Payman Esmaeilian is the translator of the book published by Ofoq with its original illustrations by Martin Brown.

“Deadly Days in History” is the most awful story of the “Horrible Histories” series yet. Deary and Brown take a whirlwind tour through the most dreadful, disastrous and deadly days in the whole of horrible history, from the grim Great Fire of Rome to the vile St Valentine’s Day Massacre, leaving the gory bits in and the boring bits out.

-- Prime destinations: top 10 places to go in the city of Tabriz

Once a buffer between empires, Tabriz is now turned into a bustling metropolis filled with scenic destinations.

For many visitors, its historical heritage and Silk Road pedigree are no more evident than what they feel in its UNESCO-designated marketplace, one of the world’s best. Soaked in rich in Azari culture, Tabriz is famed for delicate carpets, museums and art galleries, teahouse hammams, love of music, excellent transport links, and above all its hospitable people that make it a perfect introduction to Iran for whom arriving the ancient land from the northwest wing. The city is located in East Azarbaijan province. While the national language in the country is Farsi (Persian), the language spoken in this province along with West-Azerbaijan and Ardabil provinces, is Azari and Farsi is considered as the second one.

