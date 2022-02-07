IRGC General: Iran to unveil a strategic missile soon

He made the remark in a ceremony to renew armed forces covenant with the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In near future you will be witnesses to the unveiling of a new strategic missile, he said.

The IRGC top commander all the same reiterated that the missile in question had been made long ago and exists among the warfare of the Iranian armed forces, but its designing and manufacturing had never been declared in the media.

