Russian official urges US to compensate for mistakes on Resolution 2231

Vladimir Yermakov, Director of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department at Russia's foreign ministry, said in an interview with RIA Novosti news agency on Monday that the Vienna talks have made some progress; so, the parties involved in the negotiations are not going to prepare additional scenarios if the talks bear no fruit.

Representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) hold talks in Vienna to discuss removal of sanctions and revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

According to the Russian official, negotiating teams are united to achieve a common goal and try to reach positive results, which are very important.

Yermakov also went on to say that the progress has been made in spite of information warfare and provocations done by various opponents of the nuclear deal that are propagating reports in media outlets.

The aim of the Vienna talks is to revive the JCPOA based on what was agreed upon in 2015, he said, noting that additional scenarios for a situation when the efforts to resume the nuclear deal fail are not on agenda.

Rational people at international level accept the reality that the nuclear deal does not have any alternative, and that gross and blatant mistakes, as well as violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231, which has happened in the first place by the United States, should be compensated for, he urged.

Such an effort to compensate will pave the grounds for Iran to resume commitments that Tehran scaled back from in response to the 's disloyalty to the JCPOA, he added.

Iran and the US are determined to coordinate on reciprocal measures to revive the nuclear deal completely, the Russian official mentioned.

Something like JCPOA+ or a new agreement is not on agenda in the Vienna talks, Yermakov underlined, arguing that a package of resolutions for revival of the nuclear deal should contain reliable assurances that the US's withdrawal from the deal will not reoccur.

Leveling accusation that Iran's aerospace program poses military threat is biased and baseless, the Russian official concluded.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish