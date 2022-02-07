Feb 7, 2022, 4:24 PM
Non-oil foreign trade of Iran stands over $8b during last Iranian month

Tehran, IRNA - The spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that Iran’s non-oil foreign trade stands over $8b from December 22 to January 20.

Latifi said that 8.92 million tons of goods have been traded between Iran and other states within the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22 - January 20), showing an 18-percent increase in comparison to the previous Iranian month of Dey (December 21 - January 19).

Pointing to export destinations of Iranian commodities, he said, China was the first importer with 2.315 million tons of goods with a value of 1.250 billion dollars.

Iraq stood the second importer of Iranian goods with 1.565 million tons of goods with a value of 514 million dollars, followed by Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan, which were the third to fifth biggest importers of Iranian commodities in that period, he said.

