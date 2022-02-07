FM: Iran's new gov't adopts new vision towards world

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Referring to Iran's new perspective in foreign policy, after meeting between the two top diplomats, Amirabdollahian said at a press conference that "we had talks on bilateral issues, and Iran-Finland ties are in the right path".

Iranian Foreign Minister added that in Ebrahim Raisi's Government "we are focusing on a balanced policy, and Iran's new vision is to look at the entire world, including Europe".

"We had an agreement in New York to develop relations between the two countries," he said while referring to his meeting with his Finnish counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Amirabdollahian stated that "we had about 11 cooperation documents that we discussed today, in addition to the development of scientific and academic cooperation in the fields of science and technology and safe drinking water".

Expressing satisfaction with Finland's attention to West Asia, the top Iranian diplomat said that "we believe in the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan and welcome the return of calm to the region and a focus on lifting the humanitarian siege".

"I hope these meetings will be the beginning of talks between the two countries. Tehran welcomes the return of calm to the region, the halt to military strikes against Yemen, the halt to the escalation of the war, and the focus on lifting the humanitarian siege, the ceasefire, and the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue," he added.

Emphasizing that Europe is a very important potential for Iran, Amirabdollahian pointed out, "I do not see Europe only in Britain, France and Germany, while Tehran welcomes the development of relations with these three countries, attention to other European countries is of interest to Iran.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, for his part, appreciated Iran's important role in the region, and said that Finland has helped Afghanistan through the United Nations.

"Let us hold our consultations on this issue and we support JCPOA and we know that Iran has good cooperation with the IAEA and we will increase cooperation with Iran, and Finland is looking forward to the revival of JCPOA," he added.

