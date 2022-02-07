Iran ready to invest in Afghanistan's electricity sector

The issue was discussed in a meeting held in Kabul on Sunday between head of coordination center for Iran’s power plant projects Majid Shirzi and caretaker of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor.

For his part, the Afghan official appreciated Iran for its investment in energy development in his country.

The two, in the meeting, reviewed Tehran-Kabul cooperation in generation of energy.

Yesterday, deputy head of the interim government of Taliban in Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar said at a press conference that foreign investment opportunities have been created in the country.

