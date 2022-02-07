Imam Khomeini's command created great history: Cmdr

Speaking in a Monday ceremony to renew allegiance to ideals of late founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Major General Bagheri noted that amid victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian Army joined people, so the nation's uprising under the leadership of Imam Khomeini ended up in the glorious triumph.

Late Imam Khomeini's command and strategy in foiling conspiracies in the first years following the victory of the Islamic Revolution and then during the Sacred Defense (Iraqi-imposed war on Iran) created a great history for the country in a decade that will be a source of proud and dignity for the great nation, the top commander said.

Maintaining and empowering Iran's Army along with supporting establishment of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and promoting cooperation among different revolutionary and armed forces were among parts of Imam Khomeini's foresight, Bagheri argued.

He went on to say that Imam Khomeini issued several decrees and strategic tactics during the eight-year Sacred Defense, including his order to defeat Baathist forces in Abadan city or prevent from occupation of Bostan county by Iraqis.

Imam Khomeini could encourage people to defend the country in the face of occupying forces and foreigners' plots, Bagheri said, adding that the late Imam also ordered the then governments to equip armed forces and promote unity between the Army and the IRGC in order to consolidate the Islamic Revolution.

Whenever, officials and commanders met with Imam Khomeini and talked about problems ahead, he expressed hope for brilliant future and issued decisive orders, Bagheri noted.

