Turkey as the hosting country ranked first.

The event was held with participation of 300 athletes from 42 countries.

According to World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) website, In ‘Shalwar Wrestling’, Wrestlers wear shalwars and have bare feet. In short shalwar wrestling, all techniques are performed standing up.

As soon as the opponent falls down, a single move is granted. If this move isn't final, the opponent is helped up.

