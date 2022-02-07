Feb 7, 2022, 10:38 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84641541
0 Persons

Tags

Temi Lake in SW Iran registered as national heritage

Temi Lake in SW Iran registered as national heritage
Temi Lake in southwest Iran

Dezful, IRNA - The head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Dezful County said that Temi Lake, southwestern Iran, as an eye-catching national heritage was registered in Iran's national heritage list.

Abbas Cheragh Cheshm said here on on Monday that national registration of this tourist attraction and national heritage reveals rich resources of this region, Shahyun District, and especially Dezful County.

He added that with beautiful landscape, this lake is located in Shahyun District on the border of Khuzestan, Chaharmahal-and-Bakhtiari provinces in the south of Oshtrankooh and Qali Kooh mountain ranges.

Temi Lake in SW Iran registered as national heritage
Temi Lake in southwest Iran

According to media, Temi Lake is one of the biggest and mountainous lakes in Iran.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha