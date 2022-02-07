Victory of the Islamic Revolution celebrated in Karachi

Hassan Nourian, the consul general of Iran in Karachi; Kamran Pezeshki, the director of Iranian Culture Center; Sirajuddin Mousavi, the former Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan; Hossein Baharvand, the director of Stem Cell Research Institute; staff of Iranian Consulate and educational complex; Iranian students and Iranians living in Pakistan attended the gathering with full compliance of coronavirus health protocols.

The director of Iranian Culture Center delivered a speech to pay homage to the late Imam Khomeini and all the glorious martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the imposed war who sacrificed their lives to irrigate the roots of the Islamic Revolution.

He said the blessed decade of Fajr and is the reminder of the victory of the Islamic Revolution that changed the history of Iran and the countries of the region with the slogan of independence and freedom.

He said that today, thanks to the blood of our dear martyrs, the Iranian nation has gained numerous achievements in various fields and that the dawn of the Islamic Revolution is an opportunity to remind that the honor of today's Islamic Iran is owed to the precious martyrs.

Nourian, the consul general of Iran expressing his views said the movement of Imam Khomeini was divinely motivated and continues to inspire other oppressed nations of the Islamic world even today.

He added that in a general comparison with some revolutions, such as the French Revolution or the Russian Revolution, one can find fundamental differences in these revolutions with Islamic Revolution of Iran is that it was supported by the people and had roots in the Islamic principles.

Nourian said in many revolutions, a certain class of that society moved, but in the Islamic Revolution of Iran, all classes from the elite class to the middle to the workers, all moved together.

“Therefore, it can be said that this revolution was popular and divine in every sense,” he noted.

Baharvand, the director of the Royan Research Institute, spoke about Iran's achievements in the field of stem cells after the Islamic Revolution and said the Iranian delegation was invited by the Pakistan International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences to cooperate and transfer stem cell knowledge.

Presenting a report on the advances in stem cell technology, he expressed that the views of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, on supporting science, knowledge, and research.

During the program, a group of students from the Iranian School in Karachi performed poems and songs about the Islamic Revolution which were welcomed by the audience.

272**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish