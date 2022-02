Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with Sarvar Bakhti, the president of the ECO Cultural Institute.

He stressed the role of ECO in promoting the common culture between nations and the need for cultural closeness.

He also offered readiness to support ECO programs.

Meanwhile, Bakhti said that ECO has put on its agenda reviving Eastern culture.

He described supporting ECO as support for the future culture of the region.

