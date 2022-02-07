Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 7

*** IRAN DAILY

-- As energy bills rise, oil giants are poised to make unpopular profits

Millions of British homes are preparing for a cost of living crisis prompted by the global gas supply crunch, but the high market prices mean big revenues for the world’s fossil fuel giants. That includes BP, which is forecast to reveal a historic return to multibillion-dollar profits in its results this week.

The oil company is expected to have raked in a profit of almost $4b for the final quarter of last year, compared with a thin $115m in the same period the year before, in large part due to record-breaking energy market prices around the globe.

--Vienna talks serve to punish U.S.; Europe seeking to gain its own interests: MP

The talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal are meant to be a punishment for the United States, said a senior Iranian MP.

Making the remark in an exclusive interview with IRNA, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Vahid Jalalzadeh added that Iran has kept the United States behind closed doors of the negotiating room in Vienna.

He noted that the U.S. presence in the talks hinges on Iran’s permission.

-- Iran wrestling team canceling Texas trip good move against U.S. double standards

The cancelation of the U.S. trip by Iran men’s national freestyle wrestling team was a good measure to counteract Washington’s use of double standards, said an MP.

Esmaeil Hossein-Zehi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s sports and youths group, made the remark on Sunday in reaction to the U.S. denying visas for some members of the Iranian national team.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Ministry Reports 90% Surge in Iran’s Foreign Investment

Foreigners have committed to more than $2.8 billion in investment in manufacturing, mining and trade projects in Iran, shows figures published by the government which indicate investment flow into the country has continued despite American sanctions targeting various economic sectors.

Figures published on Saturday by Iran’ Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT) showed that the government had approved a total of 102 projects with foreign investments worth $2.804 billion in the three quarters to December 21.

-- IME Weekly Trade Posts $862mn

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) has reported that around $862mn of various commodities weighting over 2,040,000 tonnes were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls, posting growths of 29% in volume and 77% in value of trades compared to the figures of the previous week.

The IME reported that over 1,750,000 tonnes of metal and mineral products including 857,181 tonnes of cement, 799,003 tonnes of steel, 43,500 tonnes of zinc dust, 37,000 tonnes of iron ore, 7,465 tonnes of copper, 6,400 tonnes of aluminum, 2,000 tonnes of sponge iron, 1,000 tonnes of zinc ingots, 480 tonnes of lead, 150 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tonnes of precious metals concentrate and 1 kg of gold bars with total value of $645mn were traded in the IME domestic and exports halls in the last week.

-- Iran to Host 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship

Iran will host the 22nd edition of the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship. The competition will most likely take place in Urmia, northwest of Iran from May 15 to 2 with the participation of 11 teams.

Iran Super League champions Foolad Sirjan and a team from the host city will represent Iran in the competition.

Iran has previously hosted the competition three times in 2002, 2004 and 2013.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian photographers honored at Mahfuz Ullah photo contest in Bangladesh

Several Iranian photographers have been honored at the 6th Mahfuz Ullah Memorial International Photo Contest in Bangladesh.

The competition was organized by the Mahfuz Ullah Memorial Foundation with contributions from the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), Global Photographic Union (GPU), Bangladeshi Photographic Society (BPS), Turkey’s Sille Sanat Sarayi (SSS) and the Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) was also held in the four categories of monochrome, color, nature and travel.

-- 103 relics returned home by Supreme Court order

The Supreme Court of Iran has ordered the return of 103 historical relics to their original place; the western province of Kermanshah.

The relics were previously being kept by an individual who is obliged to surrender the antiquities to Kermanshah’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, a provincial tourism official announced on Sunday.

-- Tehran museum to host Fajr crafts festival

The 6th edition of the Fajr national handicrafts festival will take place at the National Museum of Iran on Monday.

“The works of the participants in the festival have been judged, and those that have been approved will be displayed at the National Museum of Iran, where the exhibition will be held,” the deputy tourism minister has announced.

