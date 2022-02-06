Feb 6, 2022, 8:41 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84641264
1 Persons

Tags

Iran: Baghdad to host 3rd round of negotiations on pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination

Iran: Baghdad to host 3rd round of negotiations on pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination

Tehran, IRNA – Iran's Deputy Chief for International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday that the third round of negotiations between the joint committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq regarding the investigation of the terrorist attack on Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani will be held in Baghdad in the coming days.

Gharibabadi said that the third round of negotiations will begin on upcoming Tuesday (February 8, 2022) and will continue for two days in Baghdad, Iraq.

During the last meeting, high-ranking judicial delegations from Iran and Iraq reviewed the issues in the case of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani along with eight other companions.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha