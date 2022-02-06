Iran: Baghdad to host 3rd round of negotiations on pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination

Gharibabadi said that the third round of negotiations will begin on upcoming Tuesday (February 8, 2022) and will continue for two days in Baghdad, Iraq.

During the last meeting, high-ranking judicial delegations from Iran and Iraq reviewed the issues in the case of the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani along with eight other companions.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

3266**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish