Pres. Raisi’s visit to Moscow facilitating trade for Iran, Russia: Official

Referring to the proximity of Iran to Russia, Tizhoush Taban told IRNA that expansion of trade relations with the neighboring states is a proper strategy, and pointed out that Iran should not lose the opportunity to be in the Russian market by being supply-oriented.

He highlighted that Iran needs to have a long-term plan to develop trade with Russia.

Regarding the monetary treaties, which are on the basis of the government's goals for the development of trade, Tizhoush Taban noted that agreements have been made with Russia and will be implemented with the help of the Central Bank of Iran and can provide good opportunities for merchants.

He reiterated that President Raisi's visit to Russia can pave the way for benefiting from the economic development possibilities of the two states.

Earlier, he said that the administration of President Raisi attaches great importance to the development of trade ties with neighboring and regional countries, so the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with the implementation of the goal.

The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys a strategic geographical situation because the country has land or sea borders with Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Iraq, Russia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

