Iran moving forward to progress steadfastly: Russian official

President of the Talysh Diaspora group Ismail Shabanov told IRNA on Sunday that Iran has started fast and steady steps towards development following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Shabanov, who is also a member of the Russian Council on inter-ethnic relations, emphasized that Iran has achieved eye-catching progress in various economic, industrial, high-tech, cultural and educational fields, mentioning that the Islamic Republic ranks six among pioneer countries in nanotechnology.

Iran exports its agricultural products to neighboring states such as Russia, he said, expressing hope that Tehran-Moscow cooperation in this regard can be bolstered in the future.

The Islamic Republic has had notable advancement in scientific and educational arenas, he explained, underlining that Iran has set up thousands of universities and higher education centers.

Illiteracy is at the lowest level in Iran, Shabanov noted, adding that the Islamic Republic is the leading country in the West Asia region in terms of sciences especially medicine.

Without sanctions Iran could turn into the most advanced state in the Middle East, he said, arguing that the United States cannot accept an independent Iran; therefore, Washington imposes sanctions to prevent from Iranians' progress.

The Russian official emphasized that Iran can overcome the US-imposed problems.

Islamic Revolution helped Iran to become independent from the US; so, the Islamic country is not dependent upon any country, he added.

Pointing to the presence of thousands of American military personnel in Iran before the Islamic Revolution, he noted that the Americans had influence on all decision-making procedures in the then system.

Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies of Iran in particular the US tried to tarnish the image of the Islamic country, but they could never implement their plots in Iran, he concluded.

