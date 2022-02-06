Iraq 2nd destination of Iranian goods

Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), said on Sunday that export to Iraq increased 12 and 14 percent in terms of weight and value respectively in the ten-month period.



Expansion of relations between Iraq and Iran has been put on agenda in recent years due to their numerous cultural, political and religious affinities, Latifi said, noting that both countries took serious steps in this regard despite challenges ahead.



Iraq's last year imports from Iran stood at around 80,000 tons worth 103 million dollars, while the figure increased to nearly 2 million tons worth over 920 million dollars, indicating 2,414 percent growth in weight and 793 percent in value in the same period this year, the IRICA spokesman said.



The neighboring country ranked 26 among states providing Iran with required commodities in last year, he said, explaining that agreements between Baghdad and Tehran led to increase of selling goods to the Islamic Republic.



Now Iraq ranks nine after the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, India and Britain in terms of exporting goods to Iran.



Referring to major imported items from Iraq, Latifi said that more than 1.867 million tons of goods worth over 734 million dollars are basic needs or foodstuff, including wheat, corn, soybean, barley, palm oil and sugar.



Fishery, poultry, dairy and agricultural products along with machineries, minerals and construction materials were among the most exported items from Iran to the neighboring country, which have been estimated at nearly 2.66 million tons worth 1.227 billion dollars, he said.

